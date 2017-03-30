FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Chris Evans praises his ex girlfriend, Jenny Slate

Andy Cooper Posted On 03/30/2017
Does Chris Evans still have strong feelings for his ex Jenny Slate? The Avengers star recently said in an interview that the actress is his “favorite human”, giving the impression that he regrets their split. Now this is interesting…

A week after Jenny spoke sweetly about their nine-month relationship, it was Chris’ turn to praise his ex. The actor said that Slate is the best and that he has never met someone in his life that could master the English language the way she does. Evans added that it’s like an art form talking with Jenny and even gave a description of her – vulnerable, honest, compassionate, interested in other people more than herself.

Usually, the 35-years old actor doesn’t share information about his private life, something Jenny Slate noted in her New York magazine profile, but he understands the interest people have in knowing details about celebrities.

Evans realizes that you can’t be an actor and expect folks not to wonder what you’re doing in your free time. To some degree, he welcomes it, because Chris thinks that if you surround yourself with quality people and beautiful experiences, there’s no shame in sharing some aspects of your life.

Ms. Slate was surprised by how unpretentious Evans was, and when they started dating, she wasn’t too sure that she’s his type. With time, Jenny said that she understood Chris was a vulnerable, really straightforward and beautiful human being. She also described him as a “sunny, loving, really fun person”.

The fact that they got along so well made the breakup harder, but Jenny Slate says that she has no regrets and hopes that one day they could be good friends. The actress revealed that they haven’t spoken since their split.

