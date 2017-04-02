Chris Evans And Co-Star Mckenna Grace Visited Children’s Hospital

Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace, the stars of the upcoming film Gifted, made a special surprise visit at a Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

The celebrity duo finished the facility’s fundraising campaign that lasted one month called Make March Matter.

More than 100 local businesses and corporate partners urged their customers to donate to the institution through everyday activities like buying coffee, getting manicures and pedicures, as well as exercising.

Evans and Grace showed a screening of their new film, Gifted, while the young actress handed out bracelets she made herself.

Gifted is a new movie directed by Marc Webb who is known for directing The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It stars Evans as a single man who is raising his gifted niece after the death of his sister, the young girl’s mother in the film.

The film is planned to be released to a few theaters on April 7th, 2017 by Fox Searchlight Pictures. A general release will follow on the April 21st.

Chris Pratt, who is Evan’s co-star in the Marvel film Guardians of The Galaxy, also visited a patient earlier in the month. Pratt played ‘foosball’ with a fan and the singer Demi Lovato visited and showed patients an upcoming movie called Smurfs: The Lost Village in which she voices Smurfette.

The Kardashians also contributed to the campaign Make March Matter as well as Jack Black.

On March 25th, Khloe Kardashian ran a spin class to support the campaign. Exercising buffs donated $75 per bike and $1 per shoe rental, which went to raise money for the hospital. The initiative is supposed to support children’s health and wellness.

Khloe went on Instagram to say she is very happy to contribute to the community in any way that she can, and she loves visiting the children to put a smile on the children’s’ faces.