Chris Daughtry Joins American Idol As A Judge

It seems that ABC’s American Idol judging panel has started shaping up. The former contestant Chris Daughtry has joined the revived series of the TV show, according to US Weekly.

He is best known as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band named after him and for the fact that he has participated in the American Idol show.

Daughtry competed on the fifth season of the American Idol, and he came in fourth place.

Then, he signed a record deal and formed the band Daughtry who is best known for the hit single called It’s Not Over.

Currently, he is the third most successful alumni from the American Idol show regarding the record sales. He is following Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

According to a source who has been talking with the US Weekly, Daughtry is not the only ex-contestant that ABC has laid eyes on.

“They wanted a panel of all ex-contestants,” the insider said. “Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson were all on their wish list.”

On the other hand, we already know that Kelly Clarkson will not be joining the judges from the American Idol anytime soon, as she signed another contract.

The Season 1 winner signed on to be a coach for The Voice for its forthcoming 14th season will start airing next year in spring.

This does not mean that the new judges’ table will lack some pretty serious star power.

If you haven’t heard the news, you will find out now. Katy Perry is rumored to join the new series as a judge.

There are also some reports stating that Ryan Seacrest will also be returning to join the series as a host.

ABC’s American Idol revival will premiere sometime during the next year. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know more details on the show as soon as we get them.