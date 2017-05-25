Chris Cornell’s Wife Vicky Wrote An Emotional Open Letter To Her Soulmate After His Suicide

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell was pronounced dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit. After the initial autopsy had been completed, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed his actual cause of death: “has been determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed.”

After a few days from his death, singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell, shared an emotional open letter in Billboard destined for the late rockers who she named Sweet Christopher.

The two of them were married from 2004 until his recent death.

She began her sad letter saying that “You were the best father, husband, and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy, and love always showed through. You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me.”

She continued in the same emotional manner, “My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher.”

She then added the fact that his children also know this and he can rest in peace now. She said that she is broken but she will stand up for him and she plans to take care of his beautiful children.

She confessed that she thinks about him every day and that she will continue to fight for him.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, Your Vicky,” she finished her letter.

One day after the death of Chris Cornell his wife released a public statement in which she said that his death is an enormous loss that escapes words and that has created an emptiness in her heart that will never be filled again.

She said that he was the most devoted father and husband and he was also her best friend. His world was all about his family and his music. Chris Cornell’s funeral is scheduled for this Friday in Los Angeles.