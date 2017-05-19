Chris Cornell’s Wife Vicky Karayiannis Does Not Believe It Was A Suicide, Claims Soundgarden Leader Was Not Depressed

Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, is mourning the loss of her husband, the father of her children and her partner in business and life.

On Wednesday, the music legend was found dead in a hotel room, just hours after he had delivered a memorable performance at the Detroit’s Fox Theatre with his band, Soundgarden.

According to the report from the medical examiner, the 52-year-old entertainer’s death was ruled as a possible suicide.

The Associated Press revealed that Cornell was found with “a band” around his neck.

In a statement issued by the group to CNN, it was announced that Mrs. Karayiannis was traumatized by the passing of her spouse.

The statement read: “His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.”

It went on to say: “They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

However, moments later, a source close to the Paris-based American publicist spoke to TMZ and said she does not believe that Cornell killed himself.

The insider said: “Chris was not, in any way, shape or form, in a suicidal state and there were no signs showing that he was depressed.”

It was revealed that Karayiannis called a friend to ask him to check on Cornell because she was not able to get in contact with him.

The unnamed friend discovered the musician on the bathroom floor of his hotel room.

The former lead singer of Audioslave and Karayianni were married for 13 years and have two children together – Christopher, 11, and Toni, 12 – as well as a 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, from his previous marriage to Susan Silver.

In a past interview Cornell beamed over his wife saying: “When I met my wife Vicky’s family, I had to go out of my way to convince them — to show them — that I wasn’t anything like their idea of a musician.”

The pair formed the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation in 2012 in hopes of helping “the most vulnerable children” facing poverty and abuse.

He explained the reason for the charity by saying: “My wife and I always wanted to do something to give back to the community because we’ve been very fortunate. First and foremost that came to mind for us were children and doing whatever we can to protect the most vulnerable ones.”

In honor of Mother’s Day, Cornell took to Twitter to praise Karayiannis.

He wrote on Sunday: “To my @vickycornell you are an angel and a lioness. The perfect mother and the perfect wife. I love you! Happy #MothersDay2017.”

Advertisement

Fans worldwide are mourning a true legend.