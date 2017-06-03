Chris Cornell’s Toxicology Report Reveals If Drugs Contributed To His Death

The autopsy revealed there was evidence of injury. According to new toxicology reports, although Chris Cornell’s cause of death was suicide by strangulation, the late singer had a mix of drugs in his system at the time.

It turns out that the Soundgarden star had butalbital, lorazepam, pseudoephedrine and its metabolite norpseudoephedrine, caffeine, and naloxone in his system.

However, there is no doubt that what caused his death was the hanging.

Theodore Brown M.D., Assistant Medical Examiner’s Post Mortem Report confirmed the COD.

‘The autopsy was most significant for a ligature furrow mark of the neck, congestion of the head and neck above the ligature furrow mark, … all consistent with hanging, partially suspended by the resistance exercise band,’ the report detailed.

The man also explained that the mark was dark purple and dry, adding that there were no other injuries or diseases which could have contributed to the frontman’s untimely passing.

Although the document revealed that Chris Cornell had a huge array of drugs in his blood, it was finally concluded that none of the substances contributed to his death.

As mourning fans certainly already know, the rock pioneer was cremated and then buried on May 26, 2017, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Chris Cornell left behind his wife Vicky Cornell and three children.

The funeral was also attended by Chris’ close friends, actor Brad Pitt, and Dave Grohl.

Chris Cornell’s early and shocking suicide saddened his fans, friends, and family and he will forever be missed.

While toxicology reports concluded that drugs had no contribution in Cornell’s death, everybody is still asking themselves what pushed the singer to take such a radical decision.