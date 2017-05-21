Chris Cornell’s Funeral Service Is Scheduled For Friday In Los Angeles

The funeral service for Chris Cornell will be held in Los Angeles this coming Friday. The body of the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave will be flown to California today, according to the Detroit News.

Chris, who passed away last week at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, will be interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The service on Friday will not be open to the public, but his family’s attorney Kirk Pasich said a memorial for the public would be considered.

Cornell became internationally famous as the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave and went on to have a successful solo career as well.

He performed the introductory theme song for 2006’s Casino Royale starring Daniel Craig in his first role as James Bond.

The singer was found dead by suicide by hanging after Soundgarden’s concert on Wednesday in Detroit. He was 52-years-old.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky, released a statement saying she didn’t believe Chris was intentionally suicidal and his prescription drugs for anxiety might’ve played a role in his death.

Kirk stated in the statement that without the toxicology tests there is no way to determine what substances contributed to his death.

The singer had a prescription for Ativan and was a recovering addict throughout his entire life.

Cornell’s wife said it’s possible the legendary singer-songwriter didn’t know what he was doing, and drugs could’ve played a part in his demise.

Soundgarden was at the head of the grunge music scene that came out of Seattle, Washington in the late 80’s and early 1990’s along with Nirvana, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, and lesser known band Green River. Some of their most famous songs include Black Hole Sun, Spoonman, Burden In My Hand, The Day I Tried To Live, Fell On Black Days, Ty Cobb, Outshined, and Rusty Cage.