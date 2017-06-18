Chris Cornell’s Family Insists That He Was Not Suicidal; Take A Look At The New Details

The whole music world was shocked when news broke out that Chris Cornell was found dead inside his Detroit hotel room. The musician’s family was even more shocked when the cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

Chris’ family doesn’t believe that it may have been just a simple case of suicide.

According to an unnamed member of his family who spoke to People magazine, Chris Corne;;’s behavior a few weeks before his death from May 18 is inconsistent with a suicidal person.

The source told People magazine that Chris canceled his flight twice last month because of some safety concerns.

The late singer had reportedly canceled his May 8 flight from Atlanta Georgia due to bad weather as wee as the flight from May 9 from Alabama when it was delayed because of some mechanical issues.

During the last incident, he chose to drive a rental for seven hours to reach his destination. These incidents clearly show a man who valued his life and hot one who is suicidal.

‘Clearly someone who was so hesitant and fearful of flying in these situations valued their life. These are not indications of someone with no regard to their well-being.’

On the night of his death, he was said to be looking forward to watching his favorite show which is another indication that he wasn’t planning on taking his own life that night.

At around 11:45 p.m. on the night of his death, he asked for some assistance from security and also for an engineer to get his Apple TV to work properly so he could watch his favorite show.

‘Chris was so adamant about getting his TV to work he called for backup assistance when security was unable to fix it. Someone so persistent about fixing a TV so they can watch their favorite show, focusing on something so mundane, is not a sign of someone planning to take their life.’

It may never be known what was going on inside his mind during the final moments and his family believes that his judgment was impaired and his mind was altered in those moments. His wife thinks that an overdose of Ativan could have the triggering factor for the horrible event.