Chris Cornell’s Death Driving Brad Pitt To Drink? See What Brad’s Worried Friends Have To Say

Some rumors are flying around that Brad Pitt is so affected by Chris Cornell’s death that he might start drinking heavily again. This would be a disaster!

According to Brad’s friends, the star is suffering very much, and they are really concerned about him:

‘Brad’s taking his loss very hard like it’s a death in the family,” said the pal. “Now, friends fear that Brad will fall off the wagon — hard!’

Brad even took Chris’ kids out after he died as the two stars were like brothers, according to the same friends of his:

‘Brad trusted Chris on every level…It was a friendship that was honest, loyal and sparked by a mutual understanding. When Brad came to terms with his demons, Chris was right there for him. He helped Brad live a happy, sober life…Some say Chris was his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor because Chris spoke to him on the phone daily and gave him an AA book.’

On the other hand, all these pals preferred to remain anonymous, and they are probably afraid of losing their friendship with Brad if he finds out who they are.

Maybe Brad’s fans are suspicious that this could be a plant coming from Angelina Jolie camp because we already know that the two of them aren’t getting along great these days.

Angelina is a woman who used to walk around with a vial of blood around her neck so it is really not that far-fetched that she would be trying to drag Brad’s reputation down. Using Chris’ death would not be out of the realm of possibility.

There may also be some truth in here, and Brad might make the horrible decision to try and find solace again at the bottom of a bottle of alcohol, but we really hope that this is not the case.

On the other hand, he is only human, and he has been hit with two suicides of close friends in a short period of time so this must be incredibly painful and challenging for him. After all, people grieve in different ways, but we really hope that whatever he is doing to cope with the pain, he will eventually be fine.