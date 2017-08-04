Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Performs With OneRepublic In Honor Of Her Father And Chester Bennington

It was a rainy morning in New York as if the weather reflected the emotional mood when OneRepublic took the stage to pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell. The band was then joined by Cornell’s 12 year old daughter Toni, for an exceptional performance of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ on Good Morning America. The girl sang in honor of both her dad as well as Chester – who used to be best of friends.

As fans may already know, Linkin Park was initially scheduled to perform on the morning show before the sad news of Bennington’s death was revealed.

After the band had canceled all of their performances and tour dates, OneRepublic ended up filling in.

‘This is just an honor to be here. I was lucky enough to write and produce with [Cornell], and get to know him and his family over the years. He was even in one of our videos,’ OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder told Good Morning America co-host, Lara Spencer.

He also noted that he had met Bennington a few times and was good friends with Cornell.

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

Ahead of her tribute song, Cornell’s daughter also spoke, saying: ‘It is an honor to perform this for my dad and for Chester and to sing for them.’

Sadly enough, the chosen song was also the one Chester performed back in May at Cornell’s funeral.

Bennington shockingly decided to take his own life at the age of 41, just a couple of months after his friend’s passing.

The father of six was found dead on July 20, after he hanged himself from the bedroom door.

His untimely death happened on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

A 20-foot mural was dedicated to Chester in Los Angeles this week.

The touching tribute was created by artist Jonas Never.

What did you think about Toni’s singing?