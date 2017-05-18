Chris Cornell Has Died At The Age 52

Rocker Chris Cornell who became famous as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave has died at the age of 52, according to his representative Brian Bumbery. He had been on tour, and he died last night in Detroit.

Sources have confirmed to 7 Action News the fact that Cornell died at MGM Grand Detroit after a show he performed at Fox Theatre.

According to Detroit Police, it might have been a suicide.

Police say that his wife called a family friend and asked him to check up on Cornell’s well-being.

That specific friend went to him, forced opened the door and found Cornell lying on the bathroom floor, according to Police reports.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bumbery called his death “sudden and unexpected, on” and he also stated that his wife and family were all extremely shocked by it.

According to the statement, the family would be working as closely as possible with the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death. The family members also asked for privacy.

Chris Cornell was one of the leading voices of the ’90s grunge movement with hid band Soundgarden which became one of the biggest bands from Seattle’s emerging music scene, joining the great performers such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains.

Soundgarden broke up in 1997 due to many tensions that were in the band and after that Cornell had pursued a solo carreer.

In 2001 he joined Audioslave which was a group that included former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford.

The band has release three albums during six years and also poerformed at a concert which was Cuba’s first outdoor rock concert by an American band.

Audioslave broke up in 2007, but Cornell reunited with Soundgarden in 2012 and releaaed the band’s sixth album called King Animal in 2012.

Besides his music, Chris Cornell also became involved in various philantrophy and he has started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation for supporting children facing challenges such as poverty, homelessness, abuse, and neglect. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends.