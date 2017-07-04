Chris Christie Gets Mocked For Sunbathing Beach Photo And Offers No Apology

A picture of Chris Christie sunbathing on a New Jersey beach has gone viral and given birth to a series of memes with one funnier than the other.

After battling Bridegate, Mr. Christie is now embroiled in a scandal that is called Beachgate.

The two incidents are very similar – the controversial member of the Republican Party used his power as governor to benefit himself.

Last time around, the 55th governor of New Jersey allegedly had his associates close two of Fort Lee lanes which normally open to access the George Washington Bridge.

It is claimed Christie did so to punish Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich who declined to back him during the 2013 gubernatorial race.

Over the weekend, the mega Donald Trump supporter and his family were pictured having fun at Island Beach State Park.

The governor and his entourage have the right to use a summer beach house owned by the government located in the area.

There is one tiny problem with the story.

Because lawmakers were unable to pass a $34.7 billion budget for Christie to sign, there was a state government shutdown that had forced numerous beaches and parks to be closed to the public.

You have guessed it; Island Beach State Park was closed on that day.

After the picture was published and started trending and mocked on social media, the former attorney was quizzed by reporters on his actions.

Christie’s answer, “I am governor, and you are not.”

Here is an unapologetic Christie in his own words: “Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.”

He explained: “I do not apologize for it. I do not back away from it. I think my poll numbers show that I do not care about political optics. . . . Shame on those people who wanted to make this as if we were taking advantage of something. I just don’t agree with.”

The former presidential candidate added: “Yeah. And yeah, this is an incredible scandal as you know because they actually caught a politician being where he said he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with. Starting a week ago today, I told people we had plans to be here, and whether the government shut down or it did not, we were going to be here because it is our residence. So they actually caught a politician keeping his word. Actually saying — being where he says he is going to be and, oh my god what a scandal, he actually was with his wife and his children. And they caught him.”

Please note that Christie is the nation’s most unpopular governor with an approval rating of 15 percent.