Chris Brown, Who? Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Cannot Get Enough Of Each Other

Rihanna barely remembers Chris Brown’s name.

According to several sources, things are moving fast between Rihanna and Hassan Jameel, her new billionaire boyfriend.

In late June, Rihanna took Jameel Barbados to meet her family and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, finds him to be son-in-law material.

The pop singer and the heir to Saudia Arabia’s largest Toyota distributor are said to be smitten with each other.

While the romance is in its early stage, Rihanna seems to believe they have a bright future together.

Another reason, the “Stay” diva thinks marriage is possible is because they cannot get enough of each other.

A close source to the entertainer explained to Life & Style: “He is handsome, tall, a perfect gentleman, and a great kisser. Their chemistry is off the charts. The relationship is moving fast. She has already invited [him] home to Barbados!”

The source went on to say what you see is what you get with Rihanna.

The photos of the pair sharing a passionate moment in a pool in a Spanish villa were not staged.

The insider claimed: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she is in love with him and seems completely smitten.”

Like the rest of world, Rihanna’s former boyfriend, Chris Brown, was shocked when it was revealed that she is dating someone new.

For months, Brown was texting Rihanna thinking they could rekindle their romance, not knowing a wealthy businessman was keeping her warm at night.

A snitch claimed: “Chris is in his feelings over Rihanna’s new man. He was texting her for months and even thought about trying to win her back. But now, he feels like a chump because he had no idea she had a man. As far as Chris knew she was single.”

Rihanna has turned the page and has no intention of going back to her bad habits.

A family friend had the following to say: “Rihanna barely speaks to Chris these days. She is aware that she needs to move on from that chapter in her life and she is finally getting there. Chris still sends her text messages, but she is doing her best just to ignore them.”

The tipster went on to explain: “Rihanna is not thinking of any of her exes. In fact, “she is moving forward and is excited to see what this new relationship might bring.”

It appears that Rihanna has already picked the wedding dress, venue, and all she needs is for Jameel to pop the question.

Do you think Rihanna and Jameel will get married?