Chris Brown Wants Jennifer Lopez To Become Daughter Royalty’s ‘Mother’ – Rumor Claims Flirting Is Real

Chris Brown and Jennifer Lopez made great music together in the past. The R&B star is now looking for a bit more.

The 27-year-old “Forever” singer is at a point in his life where he needs a serious woman who can help him raise his daughter, Royalty, who is two.

A few days ago, Brown liked one JLO picture on Instagram, and many people thought it was just a joke or he wanted to grab headlines.

It seems the story was a bit more complicated and the Virginia native wants to seduce Lopez, who started dating baseball legend, Alex Rodriguez, in February after she dumped one of Brown’s nemeses, Drake.

So far, JLO thinks what Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend is doing is cute and flattering, but Rodriguez is not laughing and does not understand where this sudden urge is coming from.

Let us not forget that Mr. Brown is still fighting domestic abuse accusations from his ex-girlfriend, model Karrueche Tran. Moreover, there were rumors that he was trying to get back with Rihanna.

The Barbadian-born artist apparently asked that he works on his anger problems before making the big jump. Maybe, the “We Found Love” singer was too demanding; Brown is setting his sights elsewhere.

A source in the know shared with a popular celebrity news website: “Everybody thinks Chris is superficial and only likes women because of their beauty. That ain’t the case. One of the biggest reasons he’s digging JLo is because she’s one phenomenal mother! He yearns to be with a woman who loves children and who can teach Royalty about how to be a woman, something he can’t obviously do.”

Most online commenters are not sold on the idea of Brown dating Lopez because of his checkered past with women.

Some even went as far as saying that the story sounds fake and is obviously nothing but a PR stunt.