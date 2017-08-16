Chris Brown Reveals Rihanna Was ‘Spitting Blood’ During The Fight That Ended Their Relationship

In his new documentary, Chris Brown went into extremely graphic details, describing the fateful night when he and Rihanna got into a physical fight. He even shared the fact that she spit blood in his face!

Even if it has been almost a decade since the horrible incident but everyone knows where they were when they first heard about their infamous night back in 2009.

His new documentary is called Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life and here he is sharing all the terrifying details that led up to the altercation and beyond that.

He revealed the fact that during their fistfight she started to bleed from the mouth, and then she spit the blood in his face. She only exacerbated an already extremely violent scene.

‘We are arguing, arguing and arguing so then I remember she tried to kick me,’ Chris says in a clip from the documentary, on Facebook.

‘It was just her being upset but then I hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. It busted her lip, and when I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k, why the hell did I hit her like that…’ So from there, she spits blood in my face, and I was like, ‘Yo!’ It enraged me more, and it was a real one fight in a car. We were driving down the street, so I am like ‘Yo, we tripping, what the f**k, what are we doing?”

He also talked about how the fight started over jealousy and mistrust at Clive Davis party and how things ended in his rented Lamborghini.

By then, her lip was busted, and she also had a knot in her head after he admitted to having pushed her head against the window. After that, he left her there bleeding in his car with the keys. Chris revealed that these memories are going to haunt him forever.