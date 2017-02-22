Chris Brown Responds To His Ex’s Abuse Accusations

After another violent scandal exploded around Chris Brown and his former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran who accused him of trying to kill her and sought a restraining order against him, the singer decided to share his side of things and asked his followers not to “be listening to all that b******t.”

The 27 year old Brown, posted a video on Instagram in which he looked disoriented as he asked his fans not to believe what was alleged about him.

“Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all that b******t,” he said, pacing.

Tran sought a restraining order, claiming in court documents that Brown had “threatened to shoot” her.

Furthermore, she went into detail about the awful ways in which she was treated by him, saying that Brown “punched me in my stomach twice.”

Her request for a restraining order was granted and now, the star is not allowed to come within 100 yards of her, her mother, or her brother.

This is not the first time Brown was accused of being abusive. As you may already know, back in 2009, he famously beat Rihanna in his car, leaving her face battered and bruised.

In the same video he also decided to address his beef with rapper Soulja Boy, with whom he’d previously scheduled a fight to settle their feud. Brown did his best to make it seem like he was not a coward and explained he was backing out of it not because of fear, as Soulja Boy suggested, but because of shady “middlemen.”

What do you think of this? Is Chris Brown guilty of abusing yet another girlfriend?

Let us know in the comment section down bellow!