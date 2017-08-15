Chris Brown Opens Up About His Abusive Relationship With Rihanna!

Oh snap! Chris Brown just opened up for the first time regarding the infamous story of abuse between himself and Rihanna! During a new documentary titled, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, the R & B singer revealed what happened exactly between the two celebrities that turned vicious.

In a short excerpt on a fan’s Facebook Page, Monday, August 14th, Brown discusses falling hard for Rihanna when they were teenagers and how their relationship escalated.

Eight months into their relationship, Brown told Rihanna about a woman he slept with before they started dating.

Brown said his trust was “totally lost” with the Barbados native, and she absolutely despised him after that.

He claimed, “she didn’t trust me after that.”

After he was honest with her, she hated him and their relationship slowly deteriorated piece-by-piece and day-after-day.

Chris claimed their relationship was one characterized by constant verbal and physical fighting.

Brown stated she would hit him all the time and he would hit her back.

It was abusive on both sides.

However, the pair realized they needed to stop their altercations.

He said, “There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the f—k are we doing?”

Brown claimed he felt like a monster.

According to the R & B singer, the event was triggered by the woman he slept with approaching the vehicle they were both sitting in.

Brown got a text message from the woman and it led Rihanna to believe he was still seeing her and she freaked out.

Rihanna started hitting him and Chris retaliated.

He said, “I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip.” After he realized what he had done, she pulled the keys out of the car and faked throwing them out of the window. When Brown went outside to look for the keys she started screaming, “Help! he’s trying to kill me.”