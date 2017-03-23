Chris Brown Lands ‘Black-ish’ Guest Role As A Rapper Named Rich Youngsta

Chris Brown is heading to television with an upcoming guest appearance on ABC’s hit comedy show Black-ish that will be airing on March 29.

This is welcome news for Mr. Brown who is facing a lot of issues at the moment. He is caught in a domestic violence case involving one of his ex-girlfriends, model Karrueche Tran.

The controversial R&B star also had to deal with allegations coming from people who used to work him. Those critics have taken to the media to say that he is a drug addict.

In the midst of all this drama, the 27-year-old Virginia native is trying to get back with Rihanna, the woman he severely beat up eight years ago before the Grammys.

Black-ish is a change in the spiral of bad headlines cycle. The “I Can Transform Ya” will portray a rap music star named Rich Youngsta, who has to work with Dre (Anthony Anderson) on a new advertisement campaign.

However, Dre’s mother, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis), and his wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), are not sold on the collaboration because they associate the music star to negative stereotypes.

This is a big gamble for the program because some in the entertainment industry have faced backlash for working with Brown.

Moreover, the “Look at Me Now” artist has not appeared on TV in ten years, the last time it was on the The O.C. where he played a character named Will Tutt.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Brown has appeared in a few movies like Think Like a Man and Battle of the Year, but his personal drama overshadowed his acting career.