Chris Brown Is Not A Fan Of Rihanna Dating Hassan Jameel Because He Could Play Her For A Fool

Chris Brown still has a lot of love for Rihanna and wants to make sure that she is okay.

The “Loyal” crooner is not convinced that her new man, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, is the best person to bring her joy and happiness.

Brown was not too happy about the racy photos that surfaced online a few weeks ago showing the Barbadian diva making out with Naomi Campbell’s ex-boyfriend.

The controversial R&B star is not the only person from Rihanna’s past to think that Jameel is not necessarily good news for her.

Drake, who dated RiRi on and off for several years, is pushing a similar narrative.

There is something about him that those exes do not like. It could be simply jealousy after seeing the woman they once loved being happy with someone else, or they are right to feel this way.

The “Work” diva’s dad, Ronald Fenty, also objects to his daughter’s new relationship because the businessman is not “black enough” and too rich.

Brown is coming from a very different angle, but the underlying message remains the same: Rihanna should dump her new lover because he cannot be trusted.

An insider with knowledge of Brown feelings has spoken to the media and stated: “Chris still cares for Rihanna and keeps up with what she is doing. He saw the make out pics and knows about Hassan. Chris does not know what’s going on, but he would be pissed if he was playing her for a fool. Rih has been through hell and back, and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy.”

A source close to the Canadian crooner also went in the same direction and explained with even more clarity: “From what Drake has heard, this guy Hassan is a major player. Rihanna does not need that in her life. He suggests that she cut him off and move on before anyone gets hurt.”

As Rihanna looks to settle down, walk down the aisle, and start a family – she certainly does not need all of the pressure coming from those men who are still important in her life.