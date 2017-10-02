Chris Brown Is ‘Loving’ The Wendy Williams Cheating Scandal After She Slammed His Mistakes

Wendy Williams is now recovering after the alleged cheating scandal surrounding her husband, Kevin Hunter. According to sources, it looks like one of her old enemies is enjoying to watch the headlines these days.

Ever since everyone found out that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, had an affair with a massage therapist, the talk show host’s life has been thrown into chaos.

She is trying hard to move forward, but some sources say that one of Wendy’s favorite targets is enjoying watching her dirty laundry getting thrown in the spotlight.

We are referring to Chris Brown. ‘Chris is loving the whole Wendy drama. As far as he is concerned, it’s a classic case of karma biting her on the ass’ a source close to Chris confesses.

‘Wendy has publicly slated Chris time after time, and he’s sick of her holier-than-thou act. Has Chris messed up? Yeah, of course, he has. He’s human, and we all mess up. Chris can’t help feeling that Wendy has brought this on herself. She set herself up to be humiliated by sitting in judgment of others for all these years—and he doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for her.’

Since the supposed scandal broke, more sources said that Wendy is pulling through it as best she can. She is acting bravely in front of the cameras, but she is really upset.

‘Wendy is putting on a fearless face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious,’ an insider stated. ‘She can’t believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she’s utterly mortified.’