Chris Brown Is Following Rihanna Again On Instagram As Drake And Karrueche Tran Relationships Fade

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/18/2017
Chris Brown Rihanna In ContactCredit: The Inquisitr

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, might soon be getting back together. Signs are starting to point in that direction after the pop music stars spent years apart.

The “Party” singer is currently facing a lot of drama in his personal life, and he could be looking for some love and support in a familiar place.

No matter what his reasons are, Mr. Brown is desperately trying to get back in the life of the Barbadian vocalist.

The “New Flame” singer has started following Rihanna again on Instagram. He had stopped following his lady love in 2013 after she began spending time with his nemesis, Drake.

Brown and Rihanna have a very incredible story. The two artists entered the entertainment world at a very young age, and after meeting in 2005, they developed a sweet friendship.

They started dating officially in 2008, and at the time, they were seen as the next big powerful couple in the music industry.

The media saw them as a twosome that was so popular and good together on paper, Jay Z and Beyoncé would have to share some of the limelight.

Of course, the hyperbole and hysteria surrounding the young lovers did not live up to reality.

In February 2009, right before the Grammys, Brown beat his then-girlfriend and the images of Rihanna’s bruised face shocked the world.

A breakup ensued, and they briefly got back together in January 2013 before splitting up back again in May.

In between, they respectively dated rapper Drake and model Karrueche Tran on and off.

Tran recently claimed that Brown treated her the same way he did with Rihanna. She even asked a judge for a restraining order.

Hit by reports that he is a drug addict, legal battles left and right, and a career that is no longer what it used to be, it seems that Brown is now turning to Rihanna for help.

Should she answer the call?

