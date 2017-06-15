Chris Brown Is Disappointed That Rihanna Is Ignoring Him – He Wanted Film To Get Her Attention

Chris Brown is a bit surprised that Rihanna is angry after the release of his documentary, Welcome to My Life.

The “Loyal” singer thought by opening up about the 2009 beating and sharing his side of the story, RiRi and his critics would have more mercy on him.

However, the move drove a bigger wedge between him and his ex-girlfriend. She came out with the impression that he used the dramatic incident that will forever link them to sell movie tickets.

Mr. Brown was betting a lot on the fact he revealed for the first time that before the vicious attack against the Barbadian diva he was thinking about proposing.

This emotional note was supposed to bring all kinds of warm feelings back to the surface for Rihanna, but the plan failed, and the R&B crooner is now angry.

An insider revealed: “Chris wanted to get a reaction from Rihanna, that was the whole point of telling the world that he was planning to propose to her. He is been trying to get her attention, and it has not really been working, so he upped his game. And that still didn’t work. Rihanna has not called, texted, nothing. He is disappointed; he was expecting something more to come out of it.”

The “Work” artist is no longer focusing on the Virginia native and has decided to turn the page for good.

A familiar source explained: “Rihanna barely speaks to Chris these days. She is aware that she really needs to move on from that chapter in her life and she is finally getting there. Chris still sends her text messages, but she is doing her best to just ignore them.”

The violent attack is something that the R&B and pop princess is trying to forget at any cost because it does not square with the image that she is trying to sell.

An insider shared: “Rihanna wants to be known as this fierce, independent, strong woman—not be tainted with this weak, victim label. She has struggled to get close to anyone and has developed deep trust issues when it comes to men.”

Brown has a lot of things on his plate at the moment, adding Rihanna to the mix is probably not a great idea.

The controversial artist has to revive his career that has been going south in recent years.

He also has to continue the legal battle against his other famous former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, who has accused him of being a danger to her safety.