Chris Brown Is Angry About Karrueche Tran Dating Quavious ‘Quavo’ Marshall

Chris Brown is said to be angry that Karrueche Tran has not only moved on, but she has done it with Quavo, a close friend of the “Deuces” singer.

A pal of Mr. Brown spoke to TMZ and said he is furious and feels like Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, 26, has stabbed him in the back.

Late last week, pictures surfaced showing the founder of the hip-hop group Migos sharing a warm hug with Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Tran, backstage at a concert part of the Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi.

It is being claimed that Brown went through the roof after seeing the photos because he went above and beyond to help Quavo and his bandmates – Kirshnik Khari “Takeoff” Ball and cousin, Kiari Kendrell “Offset” Cephus – to promote their latest album.

A few weeks ago, Brown spoke to Billboard magazine about the album and said: “Y’all my real friends and brothers.I bought your album three times. I spent my own money and s***. I’m proud of you n***as. I would never hate on you n***as.”

Despite all the praises, the “Look at My Dab” and “Bad and Boujee” rapper is now dating Brown’s former girlfriend whom he allegedly abused and threatened to kill, according to court documents.

A source close to Quavo said that he is not afraid of Brown and is ready to defend his ladylove.

The insider spoke to the media and said: “Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex.He is not scared of Chris at all. Quavo is not afraid of anyone and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.”

Advertisement

The tipster said the romance is new and Tran is “pretty smitten” with the Migos star and finds her boyfriend incredibly talented and kind.