Chris Brown Fuming As Both Exes Relationships Start To Heat Up

Chris Brown has always been very vocal about his regrets of the actions he took while juggling both Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. Now that the ladies have moved on, Brown is realizing that he’s lost two of the loves of his life.

Sources say that “Welcome to My Life” wasn’t just a documentary to tell fans Chris’ side of the story, it was a cry for attention to both Rih Rih and Karrueche.

Brown made it known in the film that he was very serious about intending to marry Rihanna and, later on, getting Karrueche pregnant.

Now that news has broken that the pop singer has a new billionaire beau and the model’s relationship with a rival rapper is heating up, Chris is losing his mind.

Insiders say that the “Party” singer genuinely thought that the documentary would garner attention from one of his serious exes. Instead, it did the opposite.

Rihanna shaded him in a Father’s Day post and Karrueche pushed even harder for a restraining order against him, which she was recently granted.

Now that the 28-year-old has nowhere to turn, he’s decided to focus on the one woman that will love him unconditionally; his beautiful daughter Royalty Brown.

As you’ve seen by the multiple social media fights and news of custody hearings, Chris and Royalty’s mother, Nia Guzman, don’t get along at all. Brown tries his best to be cordial with Nia for Royalty’s sake and now that custody is sorted out, the two haven’t been at each other’s throats in a while.

Meanwhile, Karrueche and her new boo are growing closer each day. The 26-year-old Migos front man is at the height of his career but still finds time to support Karrueche and her acting career.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have finally gone public after hiding their relationship for reportedly over six months.

Advertisement

Chris will just have to learn from the past and decide to treat his new girlfriend better in the future while building his relationship with Royalty.