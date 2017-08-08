Chris Brown Flirts With Rihanna After She Posts Racy Crop Over Festival Pic

Just when everybody thought that Chris Brown was finished stalking Rihanna, he is doing it again! You just have to see what he wrote on her Instagram after she posted her racy Crop Over Festival photo.

There’s no doubt that Rihanna can set the internet on fire by posting her skin-baring costume for the annual Barbados Crop Over festival on August 7.

#ChrisBrown couldn't help himself lol! #Rihanna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

She gave us a look at her amazing curves after wearing oversized clothing for months.

The singer looked fantastic, and Chris didn’t overlook that. Their relationship may have ended eight years ago, but he still has the hots for her.

He posted a set of googly eyes in the comments’ section of the picture, showing off that he is not afraid to let the world know that he still feels something.

Chris has been giving us some hints lately that he’s still got Rihanna on the brain, as he released a new track Pills and Automobiles on Aug. 4 and it included a shoutout to his ex’s iconic breakthrough song.

‘Bad b*tch in Hawaii, umbrella with the ice,’ he rapped, and it could just be a coincidence.

crawpova. '17 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

But fans took it to be a sign that it was a subtle shout-out to RiRi and her 2007 mega-hit Umbrella.

Chris began following Rihanna on Instagram again in March after a few months of not paying attention to her activities online.

He cannot creep on Karrueche Tran anymore due to a five-year court order to stay away from her in all forms including not following her social media accounts.

Advertisement

He wrote ‘Still want it’ on a pic that Kae posted on December 26, 2016, wearing nothing but a Sade t-shirt. She was not at all interested in his attention and it looks like now he’s turning it on his other ex Rihanna! We can’t even say that we are surprised by the fact that Chris flirts openly with Rihanna online.