Chris Brown Debuts Cute Pictures Of Daughter Royalty As He Ends Beef With Nia Guzman

Chris Brown has shared a load of images of his daughter, Royalty, and they are beautiful.

Proud papa Brown posted the photos and videos last week as the cutie pie known as Royalty was celebrating her 3rd birthday surrounded by family and friends.

The controversial singer threw his only child a fun-filled pool party where she showed off her bright colored swimsuits and played in fun inflatable tubes.

Many of the snaps have gone viral, and Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend was showered with compliments on how adorable Royalty is, and a few wondered if she will be a child model.

Soon after Brown announced that he was indeed the father of Royalty an epic digital feud erupted between himself and the child’s mother, Nia Guzman.

Miss Guzman claimed Brown was not paying enough child support and her boyfriend even attempted to claim Royalty as his own.

Things got so bad at some point that Guzman dragged Brown to court to remove his visitation rights.

All of this is water under the bridge now because Guzman and the crooner have put their differences aside to co-parent Royalty.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old entertainer walked the red carpet premiere of the documentary, “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life,” in Los Angeles with Royalty and he conducted a brief interview where he spoke about fatherhood.

He said: “I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!”

The “Grass Ain’t Greener” artist added: “It is actually great. It is very humbling. You know, it is very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter is kinda like mellowing me out.”

The “Beautiful People” singer went on to say that Royalty is the most important person in his life.

He confessed: “She is my life. She is a part of my life in all aspects. I thought music was at first but she’s number one, and then the music. Bringing her here, I wanted to show her that daddy is cool, I guess.”

Royalty’s mom spoke to Latina about co-parenting with Brown and stated: “She adores him. Especially when he is on the road. She always wants to call him. She is pretty attached to him. I think it is a very intimate and beautiful relationship that they have. I am doing all I can to co-parent and make sure that Royalty will never see any negativity me and him have.”

Fans are happy that the pair is focusing on what really matters – providing love and care for their child.