Chris Brown Could Go To Jail After Ex Karrueche Tran Told a Judge That He Wanted to Kill Her

Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order against her problematic ex, Chris Brown, and it seems the accusations are pretty awful – the 27-years old R&B star has allegedly threatened to kill her!

The 28-years old model showed up in front of a judge, in February 2017, and, under a “sworn statement,” claimed that Chris Brown abused her physically and even threatened to shoot her. Tran asked for a restraining order, and now that she finally obtained it, she can be relieved since Breezy isn’t allowed to get close to her.

Karrueche admitted that Chris said to a few people that he wanted to “kill” her. The beautiful model claims that the superstar told his friends that nobody could have her after they’re done, so he was going to “take her out”. A bit harsh, we’d say…

And the accusations didn’t stop there! Tran also claimed that the singer verbally attacked some of her friends and even threw a drink at someone during an unknown incident.

If all these turn out to be true, Chris could be in serious trouble, because all of these violent acts allegedly happened while the singer was still on probation for his assault on Rihanna, from 2009. To be more specific, he could be facing a violated probation charge and end up losing his freedom.

From now on, Chris must stay at least 100 yards away from Karrueche at all times. Otherwise, he’ll break the restraining order. Tran’s request is also meant to protect her mom and brother, and Chris will have to stay 100 yards away from them as well.

Chris Brown was sentenced to 5 years of probation and six months of community service after he pleaded guilty to felony assault for the already famous incident with Rihanna in February 2008. It’s really sad to see that he hasn’t learned his lesson last time.