Chris Brown Asking Friends About Getting Back With Rihanna As She Gets Deeper With Hassan Jameel

Believe it or not, Rihanna and Chris Brown are in the same sentence because a new report has surfaced claiming that the crooner is thinking about begging his ex-girlfriend to give him another chance.

At this point, the failed love story between the two singers looks like a bad horror movie.

Rihanna has tried in many languages to let her exes know that she has moved on with her new billionaire beau, Hassan Jameel. However, they are not listening.

According to Life and Style, Brown still cannot let Rihanna go, no matter how hard he tries.

The R&B singer has reached out to many of his friends to seek their advice on the sensitive issue.

Brown has more or less conducted a survey asking his pals, what are the chances of Rihanna taking him back?

An insider told the publication: “Chris has always been in love with Rihanna, and he is now asking around and trying to find out if she would talk to him again.”

Many say Rihanna would probably call security if he approached her home especially after he released his documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, where he stated that he left Rihanna bruised and bloodied after their infamous 2009 incident.

Brown is not the only former lover hoping to reconquer Rihanna.

Over the weekend, Drake took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself wearing socks designed by Rihanna. They are from Rihanna‘s Fenty for Stance line.

The socks feature a cartoon of Rihanna dancing in her “Work” music video, which has Drake as co-star.

The Young Money MC captioned the photo: “Trabajo.” The word is Spanish for work.

Fans had a lot to say about his socks.

A supporter wrote: “OMG DRAKE IS WEARING RIHANNA’S SOCKS.”

Another user said: “Life is short! Go get your girl!”

A third commenter stated: “So sweet, Drake and RiRi sitting in a tree…..they need to have cute babies together!LOL!”

Trabajo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

A source close to Rihanna said she was not laughing and wants Drake to lose her number.

The RiRi insider said: “Rihanna feels like Drake is being careless and wishes he would let her move on peacefully. When Rihanna saw him wearing her socks, she became disturbed because she felt like he was reckless with her feelings. Rihanna has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long term. She is trying to move on with her new man, who is making himself more available to commitment than Drake was ever willing to do.”

Advertisement

Do you think Rihanna is really finished with Brown and Drake?