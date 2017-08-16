Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Fans Spar Over His Crop Over Festival Photo ‘Like’ – Drake Hated The Move

Rihanna had social media on fire last week thanks to some sexy pictures taken in her native Barbados.

The snapshots were so captivating that her ex-boyfriend and abuser, Chris Brown, could not help “Like” one them and he went as far as commenting on it.

The photo that created so much buzz featured Miss Rihanna in colorful feathers and a tiny bikini while showing off her new cleavage as she attended the annual Crop Over festival.

The father of one shared a pair of googly-eyed emojis and brief comment that received thousands of likes and hundreds of harsh replies from Rihanna’s fans who were upset by his move.

Aware of the backlash, a source close to Brown decided to respond.

The pal told a well-known music website that the singer and dancer was just having some fun.

The same source revealed that Rihanna knows that Brown loves to goof around and she probably did not take his comment that seriously.

The friend shared: “He (Chris Brown) was just having fun, it is all just some innocent fun nothing more to it. He knew that it would make headlines because almost everything Chris Brown does the media talks about it, he is used to it. He knew some people would call him thirsty and stuff like that, but Rihanna knows that Chris is just a fun loving guy and like I say there is nothing more to it.”

One of the people, who did not appreciate Brown’s googly eyes, was Drake.

Talking to HollywoodLife, a friend of the Canadian music star said he found Brown’s gesture creepy and desperate.

The source shared: “Drake thinks Chris looks sad, lonely and desperate for comment creeping on Rihanna’s Instagram.Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna. Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna.”

The so-called insider added: “Drake is not afraid of Chris and even reached out to Rihanna to let her know that he is willing to talk to Chris if she needed him to tell Chris to back off. Drake even joked with his own team that, if Chris is not careful, he is going to find himself on the bad end of another restraining order.”

Brown and Drake just cannot let go of Rihanna and her voluptuous curves.