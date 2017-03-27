Chris Brown And Rihanna Want To Attend Couples Therapy Before Getting Back Together

Chris Brown and Rihanna might be going through couples therapy to make sure this time around their tumultuous romance lasts.

Since Rihanna and Brown ended their relationships with Drake and Karrueche Tran – they have reconnected on social media.

Mr. Brown started following the Barbadian-born and US-based star on Instagram – a move that did not go unnoticed by his fans.

A close source to the “Rude Boy” singer claimed that the father of one had sent several text messages to her and she has responded.

Friends of Rihanna, who remember how Brown assaulted her in 2009 and left her by the side of a California road with several injuries, are worried that she will follow her heart and go back to her abuser.

Moreover, it appears that the close pals of Rihanna are right.

This week, a pro-Brown spy stepped out to say he is hoping that his ex will go to therapy with him to make sure things work out.

The source said: “Chris really wants to be in a loving relationship with the right woman: one who’s going to love him and [his daughter] Royalty equally. He knows that’s Rihanna, but he’s not ready. The last thing he wants to do is hurt her emotionally, which is why he’s open to going to couples therapy once his schedule calms down.”

The person added: “Breezy believes in all types of therapy, and he knows he has to do some serious emotional work if he wants to make things truly work with Rihanna. He’s scared and lonely, and he’d never admit that. He’d love to be with Rih, but he knows he has to put in the work first.”

A few years back, Brown did enter rehab where he went to therapy to deal with the fact that he is bipolar and has anger management issues.