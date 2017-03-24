Chris Brown And Rihanna Could Get Back Together, But Friends Are Not Happy: Report

Chris Brown and Rihanna have been in touch since he split from Karrueche Tran, and now they want to take their relationship to the next level.

Tran is the other ex-girlfriend Brown allegedly fought with and threatened to kill. The situation led the aspirant actress to ask a judge to grant her a restraining order against him.

Last week, it was confirmed that the father of one started following the “Rude Boy” singer on social media and has been texting to become friends and eventually get back with her.

Many were surprised that Rihanna has even accepted to read a message from Mr. Brown after the 2009 incident. The “Deuces” artist disfigured the Barbarian star after a heated argument over cheating allegations.

Others say the move was predictable because Rihanna never stopped loving her abuser.

It appears the second theory is correct and according to a new report, the green-eyed entertainer is thinking about getting back with Brown.

Close friends of RiRi’s are said to be freaking out that she could make that horrible mistake and let Brown into her life.

A source said: “Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backward. They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

Another insider stated that Rihanna is entertaining the idea of hooking up with Brown to get under Drake’s skin after she discovered that he got a tattoo of Sade.

The spy shared: ”Rihanna hasn’t talked to Drake about this tattoo or seen the tattoo herself, but she heard about it on the ‘gram. If it’s true, she wouldn’t be surprised. He’s always doing the most to a woman feel like she’s his one and only. He’s always extra, doing the most is his game strategy to get the panties.”

Advertisement

If all of this is confirmed, there will be a lot of interesting things happening with this trio in the upcoming weeks.