Chris Brown And Rihanna Are Texting As He Readies New Album ‘Privacy’

Chris Brown and Rihanna are in contact again, and a real reunion is now more probable than not.

Saturday, it was revealed that the 27-year-old “Loyal” artist started following his ex-girlfriend on Instagram again. He had stopped doing this for a few years.

The pieces are still being put back together, but the moves that are being made are pretty clear.

As he battles his other former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, in court over domestic violence charges, Brown is looking for some strong shoulders to lean on.

Rihanna always had a soft spot for him in her heart despite the 2009 assault that destroyed their relationship.

The Virginia native is feeling isolated more than ever.

After Tran had left him, many people in his entourage started talking to the press about his alleged problems with drugs and the fact that he stopped taking his medication.

Brown, who is bipolar, also has to deal with a career that is no longer ascending. The rise of talents like The Weeknd has hurt his standing on the music charts.

Those artists cover the same kind of ground musically, but they are less controversial and come with less baggage.

Moreover, modern culture is increasingly intolerant when it comes to people who abuse women.

With all of this going on, Rihanna is the only good option for Mr. Brown right now, and he seems to be playing all his cards right.

A credible source told a popular celebrity website: “They’ve totally been talking again. It started out on social media, and then progressed to texting. They swore to keep things platonic — YEAH RIGHT! It’s already escalated to sexting. They’re addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started.”

Weirdly enough, Brown announced this weekend that his new album, Privacy, will be out in the upcoming weeks.