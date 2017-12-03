Chris Brown And Agnez Mo Romance Heats Up As They Discreetly Attend DJ Khaled’s Birthday Party Together

Chris Brown has been keeping rather quiet lately. It could be because he is rumored to have a new leading lady in his life. The R&B singer and Indonesian superstar, Agnez Mo, have become increasingly close as they’ve just been spotted at DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday bash on December 2.

Fans have speculated that the two were an item when she appeared in a photo with him on more than one occasion. When one follower called him out for it, he issued a stern clapback.

#ClapbackSeason: #ChrisBrown vs a fan 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Last night a source told Hollywood Life that the new pair were keeping it as discreet as possible at the high profile event.

The witness claims: “He and Agnez Mo didn’t pose together on the red carpet, in fact, he skipped the red carpet completely while she posed for pictures—and although they arrived and left the party together, they didn’t walk side by side, she stayed a few steps behind him, so they weren’t photographed together in the same frame.”

Although they may not have been caught on camera, this time, they were seen huddled up in a dimly lit corner at the function.

This comes after Agnez and Chris were reported to be working on music together.

The singer just released his album titled “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” that did surprisingly well for the surplus of songs that it included.

Brown is desperately trying to stay out of trouble by focusing on his music and spending time with his daughter.

This means allowing both Rihanna and Karrueche Tran to get on with their lives.

Rihanna is basking in the success of her humanitarian efforts and makeup line while continuing her romance with her billionaire boyfriend.

On the other hand, Karrueche has moved on from Chris to Migos rapper Quavo and now she’s rumored to be seeing someone else.

Advertisement

Do you think that Chris and Agnez are dating?