Chris Brown Admitted That He Was About To Propose To Rihanna Before The Infamous Beating; Check Out The Video & Details On Why He Never Ended Up Popping The Question!

This comes as quite a shock. Chris Brown revealed during a documentary that he was so in love with onetime girlfriend Rihanna that he was ready to propose to her.

His documentary is called Welcome to My Life, and he explains that even when they were young back in 2009, he was so in love with her that he was ready to make the big step.

The two of them secretly dates for eight months before coming out as a power couple after their collaboration at the 2007 VMAs.

They weren’t even in their twenties, and Chris claims he was totally ready to settle down with Rihanna.

He really wanted to propose, but he had a big secret, and once he unveiled it with his girlfriend their relationship went downhill.

According to Chris, RiRi was very suspicious in the early stages of their relationship about a woman that he used to work with.

He lied to her saying that everything was strictly professional when in fact they had been together.

As they relationship because more and more serious, Chris decided to tell Rihanna the truth and since then their lovely relation turned into a toxic nightmare full of fights and jealousy.

In the documentary, Chris states that it was an encounter with the woman at the 2009 Grammys pre-party that caused massive damage to his relationship with Rihanna where he ended up attacking her.

He says that his former hookup showed up at their table to say hi and Rihanna completely lost it and broke down into tears.

He got her to calm down, they left the party, and the rest is history. The pair got into the nastiest fight, and Rihanna ended up battered and bruised after he had hit her.

Chris was accused of assault, and this was the first os more run-ins with the law because of his nasty temper. If he would have kept his former hookup a secret maybe he and Rihanna would have been married and happy now. We’ll never know.