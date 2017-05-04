Choosing Sides! Megyn Kelly And Matt Lauer Already Feuding Over Staffers’ Loyalty And She “Is In It To Win It!”

Not even two days into her new Today job and Megyn Kelly is already involved in a feud with Matt Lauer! According to insiders, the battle is getting fierce, and the staffers are picking sides!

NBC has recently revealed that Megyn will start hosting Today in the 9 A.M. time slot and she was taken to visit the offices at 30 Rock for the first time to meet the staff and get used to the new environment.

According to sources, the staff and producers were offered the choice to join Megyn’s team or remain by Matt’s side.

The response was pretty embarrassing for… Matt! The man was not aware how much he was disliked until he realized how many wanted to join Kelly.

While some producers are just excited to work with Megyn Kelly, most of them signed up just to get away from Matt.

After her visit to the offices, the number of people joining her side is expected to increase even more.

The source explained that she was so smart and friendly.

Besides, “She knows morale is low at the show, and all she has to do is act a little nicer than Matt, and everyone will love her.”

Back in January when it was announced that Kelly would leave Fox and take over one hour at Today, the staffers at NBC panicked as she is known for being fierce and witty.

Now that they met her in person, the employees are a lot calmer and actually excited to work closely with the woman.

“Megyn is in this to win it,” the insider stated.

“Expect her to buy the entire staff pizza and cupcakes on Friday,” and Matt won’t even be aware because he’s usually out of the studio the second he finishes filming!

Megyn Kelly’s segment on the show is set to premiere this upcoming September!