Chloe Moretz Opens Up About Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham For The First Time

Young love is in the air. Actress Chloe Moretz opened up about her on and off again relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of superstar power couple David and Victoria Beckham.

It seems the two have been involved in some capacity throughout much of their teenage years. Moretz, now 20, and Beckham, 18 are now having a more adult outlook on their relationship.

“I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all, ” the actress explained candidly to Us Weekly. Moretz also said that truth and transparency are what makes their dynamic work so well. They also carve out time to exist in their own private world as they tend to live such public lives.

Beckham, who is a budding photographer, and the actress split back in the summer of last year and have recently reconciled their romance a couple months ago. Many fans noticed the two interacting more on social media via heart emojis on each others posts.

On Monday, November 6th, the pair attended their very first red carpet together for the Xbox One X VIP Event. They even matched in denim ensembles.

Moretz says that they share a lot, even down to clothing. Moretz calls Beckham adorable and says that’s part of the tradeoff in relationships. That she takes his jackets and she gives him advice on good skin products. A fair trade-off to many.

When asked about the perfect date night, Moretz says that anytime they can be together, just the two of them is her idea of perfection. This goes back to what she mentioned about carving out that private time for just the two of them. The actress says: “Don’t need much more than each other’s company whenever we can grab it.”

Sounds like these two are very much in the stages of young first love. When asked if Moretz ever gets nervous around his mother, former girl group superstar Posh Spice, she smiled and says they all get along very, very well.