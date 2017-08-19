Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Partying Together In LA

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn have sparked some reconciliation rumors again. The exes reportedly reunited at a recent party in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the actress told fellow guests that she did get back together with the oldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

‘Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together, and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together,’ a source said.

the revolution is female A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

‘She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together. It was quite a wild party, but they were both being quite chill and low key.’

Chloe and Brooklyn broke up back in 2015 after dating for a year.

She unfollowed him on Instagram after the split, but now she’s back among his followers on the social media adding fire to the reconciliation rumors.

A month ago, Brooklyn was rumored to date YouTube star Madison Beer after the two were seen getting cozy during an outing.

While he stayed silent, she quickly shut down the rumor. ‘I’m very much single and not ready to mingle,’ she said.

‘I’m very focused right now on my career. I’m just 18, I’m just trying to navigate my life, and I’m having fun. There are obviously boys that I can crush on and stuff, but I don’t know. I’m very much single.’

Excited to share brand new art for the beautiful EDT #CoachTheFragrance @Coach Shot by the iconic #stevenmeisel A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Madison admitted that they were attracted to each other, but she was seemingly not ready to jump back into a relationship following a breakup.

‘I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been close, and as we’ve gotten older, and I’m newly out of a relationship, we’re definitely like crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy,’ she explained.

‘He’s great, though, he’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends.’

The reconciliation rumors between Brooklyn and Chloe resurfaced ahead of his move to New York.

He is expected to begin a photography course at a university in the city. Meanwhile, Chloe currently lives in Los Angeles.