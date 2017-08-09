Chloe Grace Moretz Tells All On Her Decision To Take A Break From Hollywood

As fans may already be aware, 20-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz has returned to Hollywood after taking a one year break from red carpet events. The actress was present at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday.

This week, Moretz made headlines after she opened up about being told by one male co-star that she was too big for him.

She was only 15 at the time and burst into tears.

Now, the young actress is sharing more and more about what it means to be a woman in Hollywood and how difficult it is, especially for someone like her who already has a 15 years long career behind her.

However, Chloe went on to admit that acting is worth all the pain she ever went through and that she never regretted choosing this occupation.

Moretz also revealed that lately, she has been a bit pickier about the roles she says yes to.

The young actress said that at some point she used to work habitually without thinking too much about it, but when she finally took a break, she realized there was nothing that made her really proud or that represented her as a person.

‘The dust settles, you kind of look around and go, ‘Well, what am I proud of, and what have I done that really I can look at and say that is something that represents who Chloe Moretz is?’’

After having that revelation, the star made a promise to herself to only accept roles that ‘were what Chloe Moretz was representing and what I wanna punch out to young people and to young girls, and just make the right decisions.’

Very wise Chloe, we wish you all the best in your future projects!