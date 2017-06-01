Chloë Grace Moretz Addressed The Body-Shaming Controversy Over The Snow White Movie – Get All The Juicy Marketing Details

The actress Chloë Grace Moretz has been known for quite a while as a strong voice when it comes to issues such as feminism whether it’s equal pay for women or over-sexualization of female characters. Now she is speaking out against the marketing campaign behind one of her projects: Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs.

She went on her social media accounts this Wednesday to address criticism that marketing for the animated film which is an updated tweak on the Snow White story with Moretz as the voice of the fairy-tale character engages in body-shaming.

“I have now fully reviewed the [marketing] for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team,” Moretz posted.

The website of the South Korean animation studio behind the film the story centers on a Princess who does not at all fit into the celebrity world of Princesses and now even on their dress size.

When the Princess puts on a pair of magical red shoes, she becomes instantly skinnier.

The movie’s synopsis p[romises to offer an empowering message in which Snow White will learn not only to accept herself but also to celebrate the person she is both inside and outside.

On the other hand, the film’s trailer and also its marketing materials have been blasted as being fat-shaming materials.

Plus-size model Tell Holliday posted on Twitter some criticism for a billboard for the film that appeared at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where “Red Shoes” was seeking distribution.

This suggested the fact that the not so svelte Snow White was not beautiful anymore.

Hearing the many complaints about the movie’s tone-deaf marketing, Moretz agreed, and she told her over 3 million followers this in a few tweets.

She admitted that she is just as upset as everyone else and this issue was not approved by her or by the team.

Advertisement

Moritz apologized and promised that the marketing does not represent the complete story, and the film’s final message is a more positive one than the first impressions might suggest. “The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control,” she concluded.