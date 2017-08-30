Chloe Bennet Claims “Hollywood Is Racist”

Chloe doesn’t care what you think! In a new Instagram from Chloe Bennet, the star from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. applauded Ed Skrein for stepping down as Major Ben Daimio in the planned reboot of the classic comic, Hellboy.

In the original Hellboy comic, the character is an Asian man which Skrein evidently, is not.

How that relates to Bennet is a person on the social media platform asked her why she changed her name to Bennet rather than Wang, and she said it was because of “racism.”

Chloe claimed she changed her last name because people in Hollywood wouldn’t hire her because they knew she was from China.

She claimed Hollywood wouldn’t cast her as an Asian so she was forced to make the name-change.

Bennet added, “I’m doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work.”

Shortly after the retort on the platform, the original commenter’s account was deleted.

And that was probably a wise thing to do considering the common vitriol of the average social media user.

As CI readers know, Skein backed out of the film after there was a social media outcry of “white-washing” the original character of the comic.

Ed claimed he was “unaware” that the character was of Asian descent.

Chloe applauded him for doing so.

She claimed he stood up against the insensitivity and “flippant behavior” that comes from the Hollywood elite toward the Asian American community. Chloe said all the men out there should take notice because this “is how it’s done.” However, we can’t help but wonder if the actor would resign from his initial casting if their ethnicities were reversed?