Chilling Vid! Witch Azealia Banks Brags about Sacrificing Hundreds of Chickens

This is a new level of trolling. How disturbing!

Azealia Banks is definitely known for her weird sense of humor and trolling that tends to cross the line. This time it looks like she’s really gone too far. On Thursday, Banks posted a story on her personal Instagram that shocked her followers and chilled them to the core.

The story was even creepier because it was in video format. The troll, that likes to say she is involved in witchcraft, posted the video in which she was bragging about sacrificing chickens in her own home – for occult reasons!

The vid showed the rapper wearing goggles and a face mask, vlogging while cleaning up the remnants of all the poor dead chickens.

We have always known that the rapper was involved in “Brujeria” and other occult practices because she is quite open about it but we never witnessed what the weird hobby requires her to do. The sheer cruelty enraged many people on social media. Furthermore, it seems that her “kill room” shows “three years” worth of sacrifices. Just downright disturbing!

In the beginning of the creepy video she casually talks about cleaning up the mess from the kill off the floor of her home. “The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now guys. Oh My God. I’ve got my sandblaster, my goggles…it’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”

That is honestly too much! And why in the world did she think it was a good idea to share something like that with her followers?

We don’t even know what more to say about the sheer cruelty and insanity needed to sacrifice poor animals’ lives and then bragging about it on social media. Crazy!

We think this tweet says it all:

“azealia banks confessing 2 sacrificing chickens in her bedroom closet is the grand finale of 2016” (@tylerplanet8)

Sad but true.