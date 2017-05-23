Child Services Paid Christina El Moussa A Visit Regarding Her Son’s Safety!

Christina El Moussa from Flip Or Flop was questioned by Child Services regarding her one-year-old son after he had fallen into a pool on Monday according to a new report. The 33-year-old reality star spoke to the authorities despite her son Brayden being under the care of her nanny.

Christina’s nanny explained what happened and the star took her infant to the hospital just to make sure he was safe.

Brayden ended up being perfectly healthy, and fortunately, he didn’t have water in his lungs.

According to the reports Child Services interrogated Christina and the nanny at the hospital and determined that this time, no action was necessary.

The little boy is back at home, and things are normal. Fortunately for the nanny, she still has her job. Christina must be forgiving!

Insiders close to Christina said Tarek was alerted regarding his son immediately.

The couple also has a six-years-old daughter together named Taylor.

Christina’s trouble with Child Services comes just a few days after her 36-year-old ex-husband took a shot at her on social media.

Tarek posted a selfie from their children’s school open house and captioned it with, “Single #dadlife Kid’s open house… mom’s (thinking face emoji).”

Not long before his post, he referenced their fight last year on Instagram that came before their official breakup; an argument which involved a gun and ended with a police helicopter around their home.

On his Snapchat, he posted an image of himself under a sign in Arizona that read, “No guns, weapon of any type.”

He couldn’t help himself but add, “or helicopter,” apparently referencing his altercation with Christina.

Tarek had to delete the post shortly after due to criticism that he was exploiting domestic abuse for a joke. Christina said she had “no time for bulls–t,” and she intended to only “surround (herself) with the best.”