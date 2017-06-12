Chief Keef Arrested For Possession Of More Than One Ounce Of Marijuana In South Dakota Airport

Keith Cozart better known as Chief Keef was arrested on Monday when he arrived at a South Dakota airport. The rapper was taken into custody after forgetting that he was carrying drugs. The baffled performer who was arrested in Sioux Falls had four blunts in his backpack.

Additionally, the Chief had an edible laced with marijuana and other paraphernalia.

The edible came complete with a wrapper indicating that it contained 200 mg of THC.

When authorities investigated the contents of Chief’s backpack, the total amount of marijuana was over one ounce.

In some states, possessing more than one ounce of marijuana is considered a felony offense.

Chief Keef was handcuffed and charged with possession of marijuana along with possession of paraphernalia.

When a spokesperson was contacted, they stated that a team of lawyers is working on the case and that he would soon be released.

Chief had a scheduled appearance the night before in Sioux Falls and has additional performances in the coming months.

Just a few months ago, the rapper was arrested in Miami for DUI which also turned into a drug bust.

The DUI arrest occurred when Chief Keef failed to pass a DUI test, and he was charged with felony DUI.

During the arrest, police stopped Chief’s car as well as the car following closely behind him.

Upon searching the second car, police found marijuana and charged four people.

When questioned about the marijuana, Chief had this to say, “It’s okay. When you find weed in my urine I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card.”

Chief did not seem worried about the arrest and brushed it off.

Clearly, Chief is no stranger to the law and apparently, he has a knack for attracting the attention of the authorities. Hopefully, this time he will learn his lesson.