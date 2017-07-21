FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Chester Bennington’s Wife Targeted By Sick Twitter Troll Just Hours After His Death

Todd Malm Posted On 07/21/2017
Chester BenningtonSource: EOnline.com

Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda Bennington was allegedly the victim of a hacked social media just a few hours after her husband died last night. The lead singer of Linkin Park was found dead at the age of 41 in a private residence in Los Angeles yesterday morning.

Not long after news of his death hit the mainstream circulation, the significant other and mother of three of his six children had her Twitter account co-opted by trolls who used her platform to write several unsettling things.

One of them was that she “was secretly having an affair with Mike Shinoda,” one of the co-founders of the band, as well as “marrying Chester for the money.”

The tweet read, “I guess this is the time to say it, but I have been cheating on Chester with Mike Shinoda. He didn’t kill himself; he was already dead before he hung himself, I have proof.”

“I never really loved him. And I’m not hacked I was just in love with the money hurts to say.”

The tweets were quickly deleted, but other social media users were quick to take screen shots of the messages.

However, many fans were skeptical of the tweets, thinking that the screenshots could’ve been modified using PhotoShop.

Some fans rushed to criticize whoever thought of the cruel joke, tweeting, “really sick/cruel that someone would think to hack Chester Bennington’s wife’s part and tweet that. Just doesn’t make any sense.”

As CI readers know, Chester was great friends with the late Chris Cornell, who passed away earlier this year. Chester died on the day of what would’ve been Chris’ 53rd birthday. The Linkin Park frontman even performed a live tribute to the Audioslave frontman at his funeral in May.

