Chester Bennington’s Widow: “How Do I Move On From Here?”

Just eight days after Chester Bennington – the frontman for legendary rock band Linkin Park – was found dead from suicide, his wife, and widow, Talinda Bennington, is trying to cope with the harsh reality she’s been forced to confront.

In a statement to E! News, she wrote, “One week ago, I lost my soul mate, and my children lost their hero—their father. We had a fairytale life, and now it has turned into a sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?

The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every bit of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

Talinda added that he was a bright, loving soul, with an “angel’s voice.”

Talinda – who is a former Playboy model – got married to the frontman in 2006 and had three children together, to add to Chester’s family of three he had with former women, Elka Brand and Samantha Marie Olit.

The death of Chester Bennington has truly been a sad moment for rock fans all over the world.

Chris Cornell, the legendary singer for Soundgarden, also passed away earlier in the year and the two were reported to be friends.

In fact, Chester performed at Cornell’s funeral.

The eery coincidence of their passing is that Chester passed on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

When looking back at the history of rock in the 1990’s up until today, the sheer number of artists who passed away due to tragic circumstances is striking.

Kurt Cobain from Nirvana died of suicide in 1994, Andy Wood from Mother Love Bone in 1990, Shannon Hoon from Blind Melon in 1995, Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots in 2015, Layne Staley from Alice In Chains in 2002, Chris Cornell from Soundgarden in 2017, and Chester Bennington in 2017 as well.