Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In A Private Funeral Service

Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a funeral service in California yesterday, Saturday, June 29th. It was at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes. A drum kit was set up on a stage as a musical tribute to the Linkin Park singer, who was 41-years-old.

Some of the guests included his family, of course, his bandmates, and his friends, and each attendee were provided with a yellow wristband featuring the “In The End” singer’s name as well as a VIP pass.

Each guest was also given a picture of Bennington performing before a crowd in a packed stadium.

Austin Charlie, who is the former lead singer of the band Of Mice And Men, shared a photo of the keepsakes on Instagram.

He wrote, “The service today was beautiful. Thank you, Link Park, thank you, Chester. For everything.”

As CI readers know, Bennington hung himself in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of L.A. on the 20th of July.

The coroner ruled his death as a suicide by hanging and told Us Weekly that there was no evidence of drugs.

However, a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room where he hanged himself.

It’s no surprise alcohol was related to his death, as around 30% of suicide victims are drunk at the time of their death.

Chester’s widow, Talinda Bennington, mourned the loss of her husband in an emotional testament on July 28th, Friday. “One week ago, I lost my soulmate, and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life, and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.”