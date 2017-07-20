Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Dies From Apparent Suicide At The Age Of 41

Fans all over the world are shocked! It’s a sad day for lovers of rock music, namely, of Linkin Park, after Chester Bennington passed away early this morning. The 41-year-old – who was the leading frontman for the band – allegedly committed suicide. The department said to E! News they responded to a report of a suicide in the residence of Palos Verdes, a California neighborhood, around 9 in the morning.

The legendary singer leaves behind six children, ages 6 through 21, as well as his wife Talinda Bennington who hasn’t commented on the news yet.

The band was just a few days away from starting their One More Light world tour in Massachusetts.

The Chairman and CEO of the label, Warner Brothers Records, released a statement to E! News after the man’s death.

Birmingham, U.K. 🇬🇧 #OneMoreLight A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

It read as follows, “Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his bandmates and his many friends. All of us at Warner Brothers join with millions of grieving fans around the world in saying, ‘we love you Chester, and you will be forever missed.'”

This comes just a few months after the death of legendary frontman, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden who also died from suicide by hanging.

Advertisement

It’s been a tragic year for fans of rock music, as several prominent singers in the genre have passed away due to brutal circumstances. Chester and Chris were allegedly friends, and the Linkin Park frontman even performed a song at Cornell’s private funeral, where the likes of Brad Pitt attended as well.