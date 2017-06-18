Cheryl Cole Pays Tribute To Her Baby Daddy Liam Payne On His First Father’s Day!

Today, Cheryl Cole took to social media to wish her baby daddy Liam Payne a very happy first Father’s Day! As fans may already be aware, the singer gave birth to their son Bear back in March.

Cheryl posted a black and white photo of the former One Direction singer and captioned it: ‘Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the center of his world and we adore you.’

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The new parents announced the birth of their son a few days after it had already taken place and just in time for Mother’s Day in U.K.

At the time Payne also shared his own tribute to the mother of his first child, stating how much she means to him and how she’s made his dreams come true.

During a live Instagram video to promote his solo track Strip That Down on Instagram, the man could not help but gush about his son and Cole.

Asked by his fans what is the most amazing part of being a father, Liam stated that bath time is pretty great.

He went on to reveal that the little baby is learning how to giggle lately and the parents managed to catch Bear giggling for the first time.

Payne also proudly shared that the baby always smiles beautifully just like his mother whenever he goes to pick him up.

Aww… how cute! What do you think of Cheryl Cole’s first Father’s Day Tribute to her baby daddy Liam?