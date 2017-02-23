Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy With Liam Payne

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne are definitely expecting a baby together and it has been made official by Cole herself.

Liam Payne is the second member of One Direction to father a child after Louis Tomlinson.

33 year old Cole and her 10 years younger boyfriend have met back in 2008 when Liam auditioned on the hit show, The X Factor U.K.

Now, Cole decided to make the news of the couple being pregnant public in a very original way. The reveal was made through a publicity picture that showed her clutching her stomach.

The said photo was part of L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust campaign and it was first shown to the world on the cover of the Daily Mirror.

Cole, who was a judge on The X Factor when she met Payne has been dating the younger man since February 2016.

The rumors that she may be carrying his baby started back in December of last year when she was spotted hiding what appeared to be a baby bump at the St. James Christmas Carol Concert in London.

Although she pretty much revealed the news, Payne was too busy gloating about One Direction winning video of the year at the 2017 Brit Awards to former member Zayn on Twitter to state anything about the alleged pregnancy.

On the other hand, Niall Horan accidentally spilled the beans about the pregnancy in January, saying, “Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait, as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life,” and “He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.”