Cheryl Cole And Liam Payne Share First Picture Of Baby Boy – Name Is To Be Determined

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have welcomed a healthy and bouncy baby boy into the world, according to statements issued by both parents.

Along with the statements, Cole and Payne shared the first picture of their newborn.

The adorable photo shared on the 23-year-old One Direction star’s Instagram page features the proud father holding and gazing at his baby boy.

The stars revealed the news today as the English people celebrate Mother’s Day, but Cole gave birth several days ago.

It has been confirmed that the former “X Factor” judge delivered her baby last week at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital with Payne by her side.

The 1D artist shared the following sweet message with his millions of followers: “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!”

The message continued: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Liam added. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

He concluded by wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all. He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

Miss Cole also posted a note on her official wedsite where she explained they have yet to pick a name for the baby.

The new mom shared: “On Wednesday 22nd March, Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

The 33-year-old singer spent months hiding her baby bump before making a public announcement at a L’Oreal photo shoot earlier this month.